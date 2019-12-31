Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

QD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura lowered their target price on Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Qudian by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Qudian by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QD opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Qudian has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

