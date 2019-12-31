HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ABEO stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $174.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Review: Biogen and Editas Medicine
Head to Head Review: Biogen and Editas Medicine
Comparing Sutro Biopharma & BIONDVAX PHARMA/S
Comparing Sutro Biopharma & BIONDVAX PHARMA/S
State Auto Financial versus Tokio Marine Head to Head Review
State Auto Financial versus Tokio Marine Head to Head Review
Booking & DSV AS/ADR Head to Head Comparison
Booking & DSV AS/ADR Head to Head Comparison
Livongo Health and InterXion Head to Head Contrast
Livongo Health and InterXion Head to Head Contrast
ViacomCBS versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey
ViacomCBS versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report