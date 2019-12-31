HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $174.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.