Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:MC opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.98. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,997,641.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Co by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Moelis & Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Moelis & Co by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Moelis & Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

