Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.64 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 431,618 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $12,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 255,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.