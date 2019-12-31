CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CVLT opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

