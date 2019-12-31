B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.34.

NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.32 on Monday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

