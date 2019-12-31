DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $157.59 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $97.20 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

