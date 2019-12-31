Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GT. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.23 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 94,931 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 727,350 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

