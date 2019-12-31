Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.