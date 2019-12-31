Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $523.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $8,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $4,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 463.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 143,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

