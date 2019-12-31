Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.41 ($20.25).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.99 and a 200-day moving average of €15.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a twelve month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

