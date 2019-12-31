Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.10 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.31 ($7.33).

Shares of DBK opened at €6.92 ($8.04) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.72 and its 200 day moving average is €6.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

