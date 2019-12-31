Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKB has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.92 ($59.21).

SKB opened at €27.94 ($32.49) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $461.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €26.50 ($30.81) and a 52 week high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

