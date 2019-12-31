Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JUN3. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of ETR JUN3 opened at €21.50 ($25.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52-week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

