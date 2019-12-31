Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.75 ($4.36) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.30 ($5.00).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

