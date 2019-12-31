Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €48.33 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.52 ($62.23).

ETR:NEM opened at €58.80 ($68.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.87. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €30.33 ($35.27) and a 52 week high of €60.50 ($70.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

