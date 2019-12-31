Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Basf stock opened at €67.35 ($78.31) on Monday. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

