Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.77. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a market cap of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

