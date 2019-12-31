Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

KNDI stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

