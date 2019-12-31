TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

