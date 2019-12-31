CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $144.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. CDW’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 22.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.