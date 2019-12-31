TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,915,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 392,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

