Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRCB opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

