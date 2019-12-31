Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Declines By 5.9%

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TESS opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

TESS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

