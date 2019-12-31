Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.39 ($6.27).

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

