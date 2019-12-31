Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expands By 8.6%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 333,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $370.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.