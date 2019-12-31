United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $44,418.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBFO opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 33.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

