United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $44,418.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBFO opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 33.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TriCo Bancshares Short Interest Up 9.9% in December
TriCo Bancshares Short Interest Up 9.9% in December
CDW Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
CDW Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
TowneBank Short Interest Up 8.4% in December
TowneBank Short Interest Up 8.4% in December
Two Rivers Bancorp Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Two Rivers Bancorp Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Declines By 5.9%
Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Declines By 5.9%
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report