Short Interest in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expands By 9.9%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.
Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.
Telenav Company Profile
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
