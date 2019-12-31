Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 143,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.06. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

