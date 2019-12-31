Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

TPTX stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $71,987,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 132,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,355 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

