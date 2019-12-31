Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 337 ($4.43).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 316.60 ($4.16) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

