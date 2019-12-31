Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $619.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

