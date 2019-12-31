Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emmis Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

EMMS stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Emmis Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 9.84%.

In related news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $26,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Walsh sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $43,317.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,786 shares of company stock valued at $299,267 over the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Emmis Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181,739 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

