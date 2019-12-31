Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

CLSN stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

