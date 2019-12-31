Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $623.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $71,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,523.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $810,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

