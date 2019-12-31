Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARDS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.77.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.31% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. On average, analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

