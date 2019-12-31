Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.60 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

