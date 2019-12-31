Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.46.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

