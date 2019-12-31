Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

