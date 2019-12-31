Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

CVGW opened at $91.59 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $94,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 884.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

