Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) had its price objective decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report issued on Monday morning.

SBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.34.

NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.32 on Monday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

