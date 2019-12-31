Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Catasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Catasys stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.67. Catasys has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 3,667.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 448,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 332.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 161,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 43.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catasys during the second quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

