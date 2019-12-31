Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

BURG opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.60. Chanticleer has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 115.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chanticleer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

