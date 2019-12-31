Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.18.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $3,760,103. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intel by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,457,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after buying an additional 714,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

