salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.68.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total transaction of $738,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,003 shares of company stock worth $57,960,124. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

