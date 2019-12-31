J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.64.

JILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.29. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 201.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 28.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 308.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

