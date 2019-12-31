Analyzing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RingCentral and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 14 1 2.89 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 3 3 0 2.50

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $162.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Given CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CHURCHILL CAP C/SH is more favorable than RingCentral.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -4.06% -1.61% -0.56% CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 10.86% 4.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $673.62 million 20.78 -$26.20 million ($0.04) -4,169.50 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Volatility & Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

