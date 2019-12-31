Head-To-Head Analysis: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) vs. First Horizon National (NASDAQ:FHN)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northwest Bancshares and First Horizon National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Horizon National 0 3 5 0 2.63

First Horizon National has a consensus target price of $18.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.08%. Given First Horizon National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and First Horizon National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 21.99% 8.57% 1.10% First Horizon National 19.09% 10.34% 1.18%

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of First Horizon National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Horizon National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon National has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and First Horizon National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.81 $105.49 million $1.02 16.35 First Horizon National $2.27 billion 2.27 $545.04 million $1.41 11.76

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon National beats Northwest Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

