Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.23 ($9.88).

A number of analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.67) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 858.20 ($11.29) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 829.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 743.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.31. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

