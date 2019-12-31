FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $155.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $150.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

